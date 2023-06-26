Eastern Kentucky University's campus hit by strong wind and hail

RICHMOND, Ky ( LEX 18) — While most of central Kentucky got smacked pretty hard by a strong early summer storm on Sunday night, it seems as though Madison County were among the hardest hit. Wind and hail smashed the windows of cars and homes, and one unfortunate homeowner even lost the chimney to a strong gust of wind.

But they weren’t alone as the campus of Eastern Kentucky University also sustained some legitimate damage.

“Mainly to a couple of fences and trees and Meadowbrook Farm sustained some damage too," said EKU Associate VP of Facilities Management, Bryan Makinen.

About 100 yards of security fencing around the perimeter of CG Bank Field at Roy Kidd Stadium was blown onto the bypass at the stadium’s south end at around 10:45 Sunday night.

Last night’s storm did its thing at EKU too. Almost 100 yards of fencing at Roy Kidd Stadium was blown onto the bypass and look at the outfield wall. @LEX18News @eku pic.twitter.com/fgDHxq59V3 — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) June 26, 2023

“We had crews here last night and into the early hours of this morning taking care of those items that were an immediate safety risk,” Makinen said.

The baseball stadium will also need some work as a huge section of the outfield wall became dislodged and is now lying on the warning track. In addition to those things, a large tree near the pedestrian walkway on Lancaster Avenue was in the process of being taken down because of the damage it sustained.

Those are only the things that are obvious. University personnel will scour the entire campus to make sure the integrity of other buildings, and trees weren't compromised.

"It’s a good time to do our assessment of rooftops and flashing, things of that nature, to make sure the buildings didn’t sustain damage,” Makinen said.