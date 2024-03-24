Eckert’s Orchard temporarily opens for Easter celebration

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Easter egg-citement filled the air at Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles. The farm will temporarily open this weekend and next weekend as families flock in for springtime fun.

“It’s just always so much fun to have people back on the farm after being closed up all winter,” said farm manager Megan Fields.

The bundled-up families found fun at the farm at various stations and Easter-themed attractions spread across the field.

Fields said, “It just means the world to me that people love to come to the farm and visit the animals, see the Easter bunny. It just means a lot to have families come visit our farm, and it’s something different that you can do day to day.”

“We just really liked the environment and we like all of the opportunities they have,” Amber McCoy said after she caught up to her young son Moses.

The opportunities included an animal feeding spot, a tent where kids could hold baby chicks and an Easter egg hunt.

“We do have a 12-egg limit that we share with folks,” Fields said. “We just want to make sure that everyone goes home with an even amount of eggs.”

Of course, the Easter bunny also made an appearance. While some kids ran to hug the bunny, others turned away in fear.

Eckert’s Orchard will be open one more day, with their Easter celebration taking place on March 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The farm will close back down until the end of April when warmer weather makes its permanent return. To learn more about Eckert’s Orchard in Versailles, click here.