EF1 tornado with winds up to 90 mph confirmed in Franklin County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — The National Weather Service in Louisville has determined that an EF1 tornado with winds of 90 miles per hour damaged parts of Franklin County.

The tornado touched down at some point overnight Sunday into Monday morning. A home on Shadrick Ferry Road in Frankfort was damaged from the tornado.

An EF1 tornado, with 95 mph winds, also hit Stamping Ground Parker's Mobile Home Park. Two mobile homes overturned and emergency management officials say 14 of the 34 homes in the park cannot be occupied. The Georgetown Fire Department says 10 of the 34 trailers were condemned to protect the homeowners.

Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Management said one person is in the ICU at UK Hospital in serious condition with a neck injury after the tornado. Two other people have minor injuries.