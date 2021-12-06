Watch
News

Actions

Tornado hits Stamping Ground mobile home park

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18
stamping ground damage tornado.jpg
Posted at 12:52 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 12:57:47-05

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A EF1 tornado, with 95 mph winds, hit Stamping Ground Parker’s Mobile Home Park, confirmed by John Gordon of NWS Louisville.

tornado damage stamping ground.jpg

Stamping Ground fire officials confirm that two mobile homes overturned overnight into Monday morning. They say there has been damage to other homes and at least two people have been injured.

There are 34 homes and six of the homes are now inhabitable. A nearby church has opened up for shelter. Two empty trailers are opened as well.

Some Scott County Schools are currently without power. Officials announced all students in Scott County will have a NTI day today because of the reported storm damage in the county. This will be their first NTI day of the year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Turn your inbox into a BBN box!

Big Blue Nation Members Only!