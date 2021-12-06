Tornado hits Stamping Ground mobile home park

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A EF1 tornado, with 95 mph winds, hit Stamping Ground Parker’s Mobile Home Park, confirmed by John Gordon of NWS Louisville.

Stamping Ground fire officials confirm that two mobile homes overturned overnight into Monday morning. They say there has been damage to other homes and at least two people have been injured.

There are 34 homes and six of the homes are now inhabitable. A nearby church has opened up for shelter. Two empty trailers are opened as well.

I just spoke with the man who lives in the pink home. He was dozing off when the other mobile home hit his and tore the roof off. He says he’s lived here for 20 years and is trying to find a place to go. @LEX18News https://t.co/72rI4ObvEp — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) December 6, 2021

Some Scott County Schools are currently without power. Officials announced all students in Scott County will have a NTI day today because of the reported storm damage in the county. This will be their first NTI day of the year.