EKU becomes 12th school to join Allegiant's Accelerate Pilot Pathway program

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eastern Kentucky University became the 12th school to join Allegiant's Accelerate Pilot Pathway Program, after an announcement on Monday, Oct. 7 in Richmond.

The program will offer mentorship, employment opportunities, and assistance with regulatory credentials for EKU Aviation students.

"For them to understand, to work with someone who's been in the industry, who knows how to balance their worklife and their personal life, and make it a successful experience I think is really important," EKU President David McFaddin said.

According to a release, EKU's Aviation program serves 460 students and is the only four-year degree program in Kentucky.