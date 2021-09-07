Eleven FCPS bus routes canceled Tuesday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eleven Fayette County bus routes are canceled as of Tuesday morning.

The district posted the following morning routes, affected by the cancellations, on their website Tuesday:

AM Bus 117 Yates Bryan Station High Winburn

AM Bus 412 Bryan Station Middle

AM Bus 308 Millcreek MLK

AM Bus 15 Dunbar Morton

AM Bus 883 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle

AM Bus 1959 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle

AM Bus 1814 Douglass/CGW Edythe J Hayes

AM Bus 610 Russell Cave Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle

AM Bus 1955 Lansdowne Tates Creek High Morton

AM Bus 220 Breckinridge Doulgass/CGW Edythe J Hayes

AM Bus 320 Liberty Douglass/CGW Morton

Officials have said this is because of the ongoing bus driver shortage.

Fayette County Public School Board recently approved a motion to raise the pay for substitute bus drivers amid a district-wide shortage. You can read more about that decision by clicking here.