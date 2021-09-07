Watch
News

Actions

Eleven FCPS bus routes canceled Tuesday morning

items.[0].image.alt
Stock photo via Pixabay
MGN
School Bus
Posted at 6:44 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 06:44:06-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eleven Fayette County bus routes are canceled as of Tuesday morning.

The district posted the following morning routes, affected by the cancellations, on their website Tuesday:

  • AM Bus 117 Yates Bryan Station High Winburn
  • AM Bus 412 Bryan Station Middle
  • AM Bus 308 Millcreek MLK
  • AM Bus 15 Dunbar Morton
  • AM Bus 883 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle
  • AM Bus 1959 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle
  • AM Bus 1814 Douglass/CGW Edythe J Hayes
  • AM Bus 610 Russell Cave Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle
  • AM Bus 1955 Lansdowne Tates Creek High Morton
  • AM Bus 220 Breckinridge Doulgass/CGW Edythe J Hayes
  • AM Bus 320 Liberty Douglass/CGW Morton

Officials have said this is because of the ongoing bus driver shortage.

Fayette County Public School Board recently approved a motion to raise the pay for substitute bus drivers amid a district-wide shortage. You can read more about that decision by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give a Child a Book

Give A Child A Book