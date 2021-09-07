Eleven FCPS bus routes canceled Tuesday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eleven Fayette County bus routes are canceled as of Tuesday morning.
The district posted the following morning routes, affected by the cancellations, on their website Tuesday:
- AM Bus 117 Yates Bryan Station High Winburn
- AM Bus 412 Bryan Station Middle
- AM Bus 308 Millcreek MLK
- AM Bus 15 Dunbar Morton
- AM Bus 883 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle
- AM Bus 1959 Southern Elementary Tates Creek High Southern Middle
- AM Bus 1814 Douglass/CGW Edythe J Hayes
- AM Bus 610 Russell Cave Bryan Station High Bryan Station Middle
- AM Bus 1955 Lansdowne Tates Creek High Morton
- AM Bus 220 Breckinridge Doulgass/CGW Edythe J Hayes
- AM Bus 320 Liberty Douglass/CGW Morton
Officials have said this is because of the ongoing bus driver shortage.
Fayette County Public School Board recently approved a motion to raise the pay for substitute bus drivers amid a district-wide shortage. You can read more about that decision by clicking here.