Elizabethtown man wanted for escape apprehended by officials

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky reported that a man wanted for escape, Jarred Ryan Barnes, was found and apprehended, while a woman was also taken into custody charged with hindering prosecution.

According to officials, deputies responded to 503 Locust Street on Wednesday regarding information on a wanted subject. Deputies found Barnes at the location and they discovered that he was wanted for escape out of Madison County.

Barnes was apprehended for the warrant, while Kaitlin Smithson of New Haven was taken into custody and charged with hindering prosecution, officials reported.