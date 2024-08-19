1 person killed, agencies negotiating with suspect after Hardin County courthouse shooting

UPDATE: Monday, Aug. 19 at 12:15 p.m.

The Elizabethtown Chief of Police released additional information regarding the shooting that occurred in the parking lot of the Hardin County courthouse on Monday morning, reporting that the suspect was identified by witnesses as 46-year-old Christopher Elder.

Elder, according to the chief, fled the scene and is currently in negotiations with law enforcement in Western Kentucky. The chief added that one person was killed while two other victims were taken to the hospital. Further, the chief reported that the person killed was dating the suspected shooter.

The chief also reported that the shooting was a "domestic-related incident."

Original Story:

The Elizabethtown Police Department confirmed on Facebook that a shooting had occurred in the parking lot of the Hardin County courthouse on Monday morning and that police are actively looking for the suspect.

The department also confirmed that there are three victims, however, their condition is unknown at this time.

Multiple agencies are actively looking for the suspect with the department noting that the suspect "may already be out of Hardin County."

"Out of an abundance of caution, all area schools have been placed on soft lock down," the department said.

Governor Andy Beshear released the following statement regarding the shooting on X:

Elizabethtown police have confirmed a shooting near the Hardin County Justice Center. Those in the area should follow guidance from law enforcement. Please join Britainy and me in praying for everyone affected by this senseless act of violence. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 19, 2024

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have updates as they become available.