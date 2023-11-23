Emergency management leaders share update on Rockcastle County train derailment

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Environmental leaders joined local law enforcement and state emergency management leaders Thursday morning to provide an update on the train derailment in Rockcastle County.

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency after a train derailed between Mullins Station and Livingston Wednesday night.

As of now, the fire that started as a result of the derailment is 50% contained, and there is hope for it to be completely extinguished by the end of the day.

Law enforcement leaders say none of the families that stayed in the area had any reported incidents.

However, they add those who did evacuate are not able to return home yet.

Joe McCann, the director of emergency management and hazardous materials for CSX, said his focus right now is to support the local responders and families impacted while efforts to put out the fire continue.

"On behalf of CSX, we have tremendous gratitude for all of the responders. There's a number of fire departments, emergency management agencies, and law enforcement agencies that have responded to support the incident," McCann said. "That support is ongoing, and we do greatly appreciate that."

Beyond the fire, the other big concern surrounds chemicals that spilled as a result of the derailment.

According to CSX, two molten sulfur cars were breached and spilled from the fire. When molten sulfur burns, it's known to release sulfur dioxide, which is a toxic gas.

Kentucky Emergency Management did acknowledge the evacuations that took place Wednesday night after the derailment, many of them being relocated to Rockcastle County Middle School.

As of now, the middle school shelter set up by the American Red Cross is empty.

CSX, the parent company of the train that went off the rails, has bought 200 rooms at local hotels to help those who were forced to evacuate.

87 of those rooms are currently filled.

The EPA says they have been successful in reducing hazard levels near the derailment site, with the final decision on when people can return home being left up to county officials.

The EPA will also remain in the area to oversee the fire and the cleanup of spilled chemical materials. They will also evaluate water and air quality during this process.

As of now, the cause of the derailment is still under investigation, but CSX has vowed to stay in Livingston until the situation is fully resolved.

Another update is expected at 1:00 p.m. Thursday.