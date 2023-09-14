Emergency management teams stress importance of disaster awareness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Emergency management and disaster response officials are going door to door during September, trying to get the attention of seniors.

FEMA and state and local emergency management teams are hoping to stress the importance of disaster awareness.

There have been 12 disaster declarations in Kentucky since 2019, including severe flooding, tornados, ice storms, and high winds. Dozens of people have died.

FEMA says in Kentucky, older adults can face more significant risks when it comes to extreme weather events and emergencies.

On Thursday, Olanda Bryant, FEMA's Disability Integration Advisor and co-coordinator of FEMA's Preparedness Month outreach effort, and Emily Fay, Director of Lexington Emergency Management, visited the Lexington Senior Center in the Idle Hour neighborhood.

Over 25% of the applicants who apply for FEMA disaster assistance are over 65, and many live in rural areas.

In previous years, they focused on African Americans and the Latinx community.

FEMA's Tips:

This year's theme, "Take Control in 1, 2, 3," encourages everyone, especially older adults, to become more prepared in three simple steps:

1. Assess your needs. Everyone has unique needs. Several factors can affect the steps you must take to prepare yourself and those you care for. Whether you care for pets, have children, have a medical condition, or have a disability, knowing what your family will need to stay safe is essential.

2. Make a plan. Once you've assessed your needs, you can plan for what you'd do, where you'd go, and what to bring if a disaster strikes. Your emergency supply kit should include items that meet your needs.

3. Engage your support network. Please get to know your neighbors because they, along with your family and friends, can be a support network before, during, and after a disaster by providing emotional and practical support.

English: https://www.ready.gov/older-adults

Spanish: https://www.ready.gov/es/adultos-mayores

They've created a postcard/flyer that organizations, individuals, and those who care for older adults or people with disabilities can distribute to their audiences. To request a copy to download, email FEMA-Kentucky-Outreach@fema.dhs.gov.