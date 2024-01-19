Emergency shelter in Winchester needs supplies

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — During dangerously cold weather, some people turn to warming shelters for help. In Clark County, one shelter says they're almost at capacity and could use a boost themselves.
Close to 60 men, women, and children are staying at the Beacon of Hope Emergency Shelter on Bypass Road, which means they need even more supplies than usual. The shelter's emergency overnight hours (6 p.m. to 8:30 a.m.) are also effective through Monday.
The list of current needs includes cleaning products such as:
- Multi-purpose cleaners
- Bleach
- Laundry detergent
- Trash bags
- Windex
- Pinesol
- Clorox wipes
Hygiene items:
- Deodorant
- Feminine hygiene products
- Bed bug spray
- Soap and body wash
Food:
- Milk and creamer
- Coffee
- Ground beef
- Prepared meals
Clothing is also accepted, and the shelter accepts monetary donations at beaconofhopeky.org.
Staff members say they're grateful for any help. They also want people to know they have a place to go if they have no warm place to stay.
"If it's between sleeping in your car tonight and coming here, please don't hesitate to come here," said Elijah Gross.