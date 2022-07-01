FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Emotional testimony was heard in court Friday morning during an arraignment for Lance Storz. He is the man who was taken into custody following a deadly shootout with law enforcement Thursday night in Allen.

The shootout resulted in the death of at least two officers and a police K9.

"Those people were not just police officers. That gets lost a lot of time in the media, across the country," said Floyd County Attorney Keith Bartley.

"You hear about something happening in another state and you think 'a police officer's shot', but it's not a police officer shot or multiple police officers in this case," said Bartley. "These are human beings. These are people with children, spouses, and mom and dads….and their world will never be the same."

He described the scene as a "war zone."

"There were injuries other than gunshots, said Floyd County Sheriff Josh Hunt. "One deputy laid under a vehicle for hours, as gunshots went ringing over his head."

Hunt identified the dog that was shot and killed as "Drago."

Storz faces charges of attempted murder, two counts of murder of a police officer (one of which was attempted), and first-degree assault on a service animal.

A judge entered a not guilty plea to all accounts during the arraignment and appointed him a public defender. A cash bond is set at $10 million and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 11.