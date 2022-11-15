Emotional vigil held for students, driver injured in Salyersville school bus crash

People came together to pray for those injured in Monday morning’s school bus crash at a community vigil in Salyersville.

The crash sent 18 students and their bus driver to hospitals. Three students and the driver were last reported to be in critical condition.

During the vigil, they prayed for them all to return home safe.

“Lord right now our community needs you, these children need you,” pastor Robert May said during his prayer. “God we know that nothing is impossible with you and we believe in you for your miracle.”

Another speaker, a member of law enforcement, said it’s their job as believers to pray and to say “devil, you can’t have our children, devil you can’t have our community, devil you can’t have our schools.”

The pastor who led the vigil, May, said words can’t describe what families are going through right now. It’s at least the fourth time this year they have been forced to hold a vigil in their community in Magoffin County.

“I believe tonight was about healing, I believe tonight was about knowing that our community will come together,” May said.

May is not only the pastor of a church, which is a few thousand feet from where the crash took place, but he is also a school bus driver. He knew some of the children in the crash.

“Probably one of the hardest things to ever witness as a leader in the community and as a bus driver, to walk up and witness those children, crying and seeing the devastation, it's just unspeakable,” May said.