Employing Evelyn: Foaling season at Denali Stud

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A snowy day can't take away from the beauty of Denali Stud in Bourbon County, especially when a mare and her foal are in the picture.

Conrad Bandoroff is grateful to run the farm his parents started over 30 years ago. Since then, Denali Stud has become known for its champion thoroughbreds, including the 2011 Kentucky Derby winner Animal Kingdom.

"We're fortunate we've raised some great horses here on this land," said Bandoroff, who now works alongside his wife Claire.

"I love interacting with people and teaching them about our world," she told LEX 18.

Conrad and Claire let us spend a morning with them in the stable to learn what it takes to work at a horse farm. Since it's foaling season, we met moms and their babies, some just days old.

First, we prepared hay and water for the pen, then took the foal's temperature. Finally, it was time to lead Mariah's Princess and her colt into the pen!

After completing the checklist, it was time for me to learn how I did!

My score:

Professionalism: 10

Effort: 10

Skills: 6