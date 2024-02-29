Employing Evelyn: Following horse feed from factory to farm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — You've seen LEX 18's Evelyn Schultz work on a horse farm, but this week, she learned what goes into feeding horses from the factory to the stables.

For many farms across the Bluegrass, feeding Kentucky Derby-winning horses begins at Hallway Feeds in Lexington.

"This job right here feels special," said Chris McClanahan. "It just feels different."

There's a flurry of activity inside the factory each morning, beginning with production manager Wes May.

"For the most part, I batch all this feed," he said. "250 tons a day is what I average."

After using software to select the right mixture, May showed Evelyn how to add chaff or hay to this product.

Then, the feed is bagged, which McClanahan said is all about quality control.

"We're just watching these bags go by, making sure nothing falls off, making sure we got the right feed and it's good quality for the horses," he told LEX 18.

Getting the feed to the farm requires strength and the proper technique, as we learned from delivery driver Da'Quan Gill. We rode with him to Mt. Brilliant to test Evelyn's skills.

Da'Quan helped Evelyn move 16 50-pound bags of feed into the stable.

Final Scores:

Professionalism: 10

Effort: 10

Skills: 7