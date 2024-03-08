Employing Evelyn: Inside the classroom at Tiny Blessings Daycare

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — Caring for our little ones as they learn and grow is one of the most important jobs.

For this week's Employing Evelyn, Lori Coffey invited us to Tiny Blessings Daycare and Preschool in Mt. Sterling to see what it takes to care for children.

"Folks think, 'Oh, I have a child at home,'" said Coffey. "But once they get here and have a classroom of tiny humans to care for, it's tough!"

She's right. First, we took the two-year-olds to the gym, where we rode bikes and went down the slide. Then, I was in charge of reading The Kissing Hand to these adorable four and five-year-olds.

The spunky bunch had a ton of energy and a lot to say. It's hard work, but meeting all these tiny blessings is worth it.

It even makes long-time educator Elizabeth Day emotional to think about the rewards of her career.

"It's those little moments," she said. "When you see a child get it, or you're having a bad day, and a little kid runs up to you and gives you a hug and says, 'I love you, Miss Liz.' That makes it all worth it."

My final scores:

Professionalism: 10

Effort: 10

Skills: 10