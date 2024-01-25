Employing Evelyn: We tried out ice sculpting!

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Most people would avoid spending time in an 18-degree freezer, but armed with power tools and a blow torch, this is where Matthew Stoddart thrives.

He's the lead ice artist at Lexington Ice Sculptures.

"If I hadn't pursued ice, I don't know where I'd be in life because it's opened so many incredible doors," Stoddart told LEX 18. He learned how to carve ice from his dad when he was 12.

"My father got me into ice sculpting as a young kid," he said. "I always saw him practicing for competitions and thought it was really cool. He would give us some scrap ice and some basic hand tools."

15 years later, the 27-year-old's ice adventures have taken him from their warehouse on National Avenue to around the world. His sharp talents have been tapped for TV shows and advertising campaigns, but the job also involves plenty of hard work and a focus on safety.

"It's a very labor-intensive job," he said. "There's a lot of heavy things we have to move. The tools themselves are made to cut ice, and that is their job."

With a better understanding of what ice sculpting's all about, Stoddart let me give it a try. They used different power tools to create effects like bubbles. After adding my own touch, we used a blow torch to make the ice glisten.

Then Stoddart had to decide if I was hired. He said yes – but only with more practice.

My score:

Professionalism: 10

Effort: 10

Skills: 5

There's plenty for me to work on so we can all admire Stoddart's sculptures from the warmth of our homes.

"It's a 110% God-given talent," he said. "And when it clicked, I got all these incredible opportunities, the people I get to work with. And that makes all the hard work worth it."

