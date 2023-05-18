End of Watch: KSP Post 12 honors fallen heroes during National Police Week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — With National Police Week coming to an end, it was no surprise to find the men and women from Kentucky State Police Post 12 at the Frankfort Cemetery on Thursday morning.

“This is something the state police has pride in. It’s a tradition, it’s not an event. We’re not doing it for the glitz, glamour and glory. These men paid the ultimate price and they deserve that,” said Trooper Josh Satterly before Thursday’s ceremonies.

Post 12 has lost six troopers or officers in all since its inception, and they spent the day honoring all six. Two men, Officers David Childs and Chris Cammack are buried at Frankfort Cemetery where the day began. Cammack’s sister and parents were in attendance. Officer Cammack, who died 23 years ago, would’ve turned 50 last week.

“It was rough because you wonder what he would be like now because he was 26 when this happened. What would he look like (now)?” his sister, Jennifer Yancey wondered.

Following the graveside ceremonies for Cammack and Childs, a brief memorial was held for Trooper James McNeely at Post. His body was never recovered after being killed in the line of duty in 1972. Other cemeteries and a church were visited later in the day as well.

“This is something we’re passionate about; honoring their memory and their service, and it’s something that’ll continue on long after all of us have left the agency, hopefully,” Trooper Satterly said.

