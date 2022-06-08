'Enough is enough': Advocates hopeful gun reform is coming

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kathi Crowe is very clear about her group’s message when it comes to gun reform.

“We are not about gun control. We are about sensible legislation to keep families safe,” she said on Wednesday as House and Senate members in Washington, D.C appear to be inching closer to some form of gun legislation.

Crowe said many of her members are gun owners themselves, who are responsible for it and simply want the same from others.

According to several reports, Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has said the framework of a deal on gun reform could be finalized by the end of this week. Some of the items in the bill could include an age limit to buy assault-style rifles, instant background checks (NICS), which could include the criminal record of a minor, and red flag laws aimed at ensuring guns don’t end up – or remain – in the wrong hands.

“We are very encouraged, yes. We are hopeful,” Crowe said when asked if it seems as if the nation will adopt some form of gun laws after decades of allowing the issue to sit idle.

The shooting of 19 children and two teachers two weeks ago inside a school in Uvalde, Texas may have finally been the turning point for those politicians in Washington who refused to address the nation’s gun problem after previous mass shootings.

"I think right now we have 100 to 110 people dying of gun violence every day. We’re seeing gun violence everywhere and I think citizens are really upset about it, and they want action,” Crowe stated.

“We have 400,000,000 guns in this country. (That’s) more than (we have) people. It’s the guns and easy access to the guns,” Crowe concluded.

Mrs. Crowe, like many medical experts, also talked about how the frontal lobes of the brain aren’t fully developed at the age of 18, which she feels supports the argument that Congress needs to strongly consider an age restriction for purchasing assault rifles.