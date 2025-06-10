BET Awards bring star power as Doechii, Jamie Foxx, Mariah Carey shine in 25th anniversary show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The BET Awards delivered a night of major star power and poignant moments Monday night, marking the ceremony's 25th anniversary with a mix of comedy, emotion and calls for justice.

The night delivered a stirring mix of purpose and entertainment from Doechii 's powerful speech, Jamie Foxx 's emotional reflection and Kevin Hart 's sharp comedic opener.

Doechii made her presence felt early during the five-hour ceremony, using her acceptance speech for best female hip-hop artist to draw attention to the immigration raids and protest crackdowns taking place just miles from the venue. Her message added urgency and depth to a ceremony meant to honor both Black excellence and social impact.

After being named best female hip-hop artist — her first-ever BET Award — Doechii acknowledged her fellow nominees, then shifted the spotlight to the issues unfolding outside the venue.

“There are ruthless attacks that are creating fear and chaos in our communities in the name of law and order,” said Doechii, who won a Grammy for best rap album, only the third woman to win in that category.

“Trump is using military forces to stop a protest,” she said. “I want you all to consider what kind of government it appears to be when every time we exercise our democratic right to protest, the military is deployed against us. What type of government is that?”

Doechii’s words drew applause from the audience at the Peacock Theater, where the awards aired live.

“People are being swept up and torn from their families,” she continued. “I feel like it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people. … We all deserve to live in hope and not fear. I hope we stand together.”

Ultimate Icon Award honorees

Foxx, Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg and Kirk Franklin received the Ultimate Icon Award. They were selected due to their impact on entertainment as well as their community impact and advocacy.

Foxx was the first to receive his award. He was visibly moved during a heartfelt moment at the awards, being brought to tears while accepting his trophy after surviving a life-threatening health scare in recent years.

The Oscar and Grammy winner reflected on watching the in memoriam tribute from his seat.

“When I saw the memoriam, I was like, ‘Man, that could’ve been me,’” said Foxx, who was hospitalized in 2023 after suffering a stroke. In an interview with The Associated Press, he recalled the severity of the moment: “The thing was almost a wrap. Every prayer counted.”

Foxx was presented the award by music legend Stevie Wonder, adding even more weight to the emotional moment. As he stood on stage, his voice cracked with gratitude.

“I don’t know why I went through what I went through. But I know my second chance — I won’t turn it down,” Foxx said, as his two daughters and sister wiped away tears from the audience. “I have so much love to give. Just give me one more crack at this. Whatever reason you put this on me, I promise I’ll do right. … You can’t go through something like that and not testify.”

Carey said this was her first time collecting a trophy at the BET Awards. The singer said she became emotional after Busta Rhymes introduced her.

“It took me a while, but I finally realized that life is far too short to live for anyone else's approval, which is something I always did,” said Carey, a five-time Grammy winner. “I decided to own who I am.”

Dr. Dre presented the award to Snoop, who walked onstage with his wife Shante Taylor. In his speech, he paid homage to Carey, Franklin and Foxx before thanking the many others who helped him throughout his life.

“Hip-hop gave me a voice. It gave me a purpose,” he said. “It gave me a way out and a way into homes, hearts, cultures and countries I'd never thought I would even touch. Being an icon isn't about fame. It's about legacy. It's about what you build, what you leave behind and who you lift up along the way.”

Franklin expressed gratitude for the honor, admitting he’s far from the perfect Christian, husband, father or artist. He joked, “I can’t even sing.”

“Which makes this award so amazing, because what I do really don’t make sense," he said. "If you’re listening to this, that’s when you know it’s God.”

The show's host pokes fun at honorees

Hart kicked off the awards with a flurry of jokes, poking fun at everything from celebrity names to slippery afterparties.

“There won’t be any afterparties tonight. Things could get slippery,” he quipped, referencing baby oil that's been frequently mentioned in the criminal case against Diddy.

Hart set the tone for a night full of humor and on a night honoring the awards show's 25th anniversary.

The comedian also joked about the pronunciation of GloRilla and Snoop’s real names, drawing laughs from the crowd before turning sincere.

Hart paid tribute to Foxx and teased gospel star Franklin.

“When you get your award tonight, don’t come up here front twerking,” Hart said, as the crowd erupted in laughter.

The jab was a nod to Franklin’s viral moment when he playfully twerked on gospel legend Jacky Clark Chisholm during a live performance.

“Don’t come up here poppin’,” Hart added, as cameras caught Franklin bowing his head and chuckling. “Don’t try to blame it on the Lord. The Lord didn’t ask for that. Put it away, Kirk.”

Who won album of the year?

Kendrick Lamar took home the award for his critically acclaimed project “GNX.”

Lamar made waves with his Grammy triumph, winning song and record of the year for “Not Like Us.” He followed up with a groundbreaking halftime show, becoming the first solo hip-hop performer to headline the coveted slot. The rap megastar is currently on the Grand National Tour with SZA.

Who were the show’s performers?

Lil Wayne, GloRilla, Amerie, Jim Jones and Teyana Taylor were some of the performers who hit the stage. Other performers included Babyface, Ludacris, Tank, Jennifer Hudson, Teddy Riley, T-Pain, Doug E. Fresh, Craig Robinson, Playboi Carti and singer Leon Thomas.

Were there any tributes?

The BET Awards offered tributes to former popular hosts and performances, including the network’s once-flagship program “106 & Park. ”

The weekday show launched in 2000 and lasted for more than a decade. It thrived with a video countdown, interviews and performances.

The show reunited past hosts A.J. Calloway, Free, Julissa Bermudez, Keshia Chanté, Rocsi Diaz and Terrence J. The tribute will feature performers such as Bow Wow, Amerie, B2K, Jim Jones, Mya, T.I. and Mr. 106 & Park.