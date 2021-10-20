Chris Stapleton concert at Riverbend Music Center postponed

CINCINNATI, OH (LEX 18) — Riverbend Music Center announced the Chris Stapleton concert slated for Thursday, October 21 has been postponed.
A new date will be announced later.
I want to thank you for all your well wishes and kind words you have shared over the last few days. I had hoped to have some good news to share with you all after this quiet time, but unfortunately the progress I made is not enough. On doctor’s orders, I will need to continue my vocal rest through the weekend in order to fully heal. I am sorry that so many of you have been inconvenienced and I’m truly thankful for your patience and understanding.
Nothing is more personal to me than the experience of music. I’m eternally grateful for the privilege of sharing in that journey with all of you night after night. Thank you for your continued support and I hope to see you all very soon.
- Chris Stapleton