Come 'Beyond the Gates' for the first Black-led soap opera — the first new network soap in decades

NEW YORK (AP) — The first thing viewers of “Beyond the Gates” see is a black Mercedes gliding past manicured lawns and stately estates.

That car and the elegant woman behind the wheel is driving into TV history on Monday as CBS begins airing the first Black-led daytime soap opera and the first new network soap since “Passions” premiered in 1999.

The show is centered around four generations of the Dupree family, from a grandfather who is a civil rights icon to grandchildren who are social influencers.

Set in an affluent Maryland gated community, “Beyond the Gates” has drama, joy and heartbreak played by very attractive people with an upper-crust vibe.

