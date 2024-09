LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Comedian Matt Rife announced on Monday that his "ProbleMATTic World Tour" will be making a stop in Lexington on Saturday, Dec. 7.

According to a release, tickets will be available for presale on Sept. 10 at 10:00 a.m., and general sales will begin on Sept. 13 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at MattRifeOfficial.com or RuppArena.com.