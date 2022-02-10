Watch
NewsEntertainment News

Actions

Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

items.[0].image.alt
Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's family has released a statement on the cause of his death last month in Florida, citing authorities saying the actor-comedian died from an accidental blow to the head. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Bob Saget
Posted at 8:33 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 20:33:58-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget's family says the actor-comedian died last month in Florida from an accidental blow to the head.

Citing authorities, the family says that Saget struck the back of his head on an unknown surface and then went to sleep. He was found unresponsive in his hotel room on Jan. 9 and declared dead by paramedics.

The family says there were no drugs or alcohol involved. Details from the Florida medical examiner's office handling the case were unavailable Tuesday night. Saget was best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” He was 65 when he died.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!