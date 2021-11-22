‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ captures $44 million in theaters

(AP) —The latest attempt to revive “Ghostbusters” has drawn a sizable audience to movie theaters while the awards darling “King Richard" is struggling. With a reverence for nostalgia and a few high-profile cameos in its arsenal, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” opened above industry expectations with $44 million in ticket sales from 4,315 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday. The Sony movie is playing exclusively in theaters. “King Richard” meanwhile failed to meet its modest $10 million projections. The Warner Bros. film opened simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max and is the latest pandemic era drama to disappoint, despite great reviews and Oscar buzz.
Posted at 8:46 PM, Nov 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 20:46:13-05
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)