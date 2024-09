LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Harlem Globetrotters announced on Monday that they will be making a stop on January 19 at Rupp Arena for their 2025 World Tour.

Tickets will go on sale on September 30 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.

For more information on the Harlem Globetrotters, go to The Original Harlem Globetrotters | Harlem Globetrotters.