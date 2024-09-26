Judge weighs whether to dismiss movie armorer's conviction in fatal set shooting by Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge is considering whether to dismiss a criminal conviction against a movie armorer in the shooting death of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin.

A court hearing Thursday comes in response to allegations that prosecutors failed to share evidence that might have been exculpatory.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer is reconsidering the fairness of a jury conviction of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for involuntary manslaughter.

The judge threw out the same charge against Baldwin on similar grounds in early July.

Prosecutors blame Gutierrez-Reed for unwittingly bringing live ammunition onto the set of the Western movie “Rust."

Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal in 2021 when the revolver went off.

