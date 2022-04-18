1
Discover Kentucky
Places to Visit in the Bluegrass
Downtown vibe changing
Preparing for the 250th anniversary
Lemons Mill Brewery
Harrodsburg's historic downtown
Lambing season at Shaker Village
A Trip Back in Time: Old Fort Harrod State Park
Bourbon trail runs through Lawrenceburg
Healing Field honors Kentucky soldiers
Quirky summer fun in Lawrenceburg
Spotlight on Lawrenceburg: Beautifying Main Street
Distilling a new tradition
Bringing Broadway to the Bluegrass
The history of Danville
The success of Centre College
Spotlight on Danville: Centre College
Spotlight Series
Locals passionate about downtown Versailles' charm
Larry Smith
7:00 PM, Apr 18, 2022
Spotlight Series
Spotlight on Harrodsburg: City prepares 250th anniversary
Angie Beavin
2:21 PM, Mar 25, 2022
Spotlight Series
Lemons Mill creates a culture of its own in Harrodsburg
Rachel Richardson
7:00 PM, Mar 24, 2022
Spotlight Series
Spotlight on Harrodsburg: City's downtown thrives in longevity
Angie Beavin
2:19 PM, Mar 23, 2022
Spotlight Series
It's lambing season on the farm at Shaker Village
Evelyn Schultz
6:22 PM, Mar 22, 2022
Spotlight Series
A trip back in time at Old Fort Harrod State Park
Austin Pollack
11:38 AM, Mar 21, 2022
Spotlight Series
The Bourbon Trail runs through Anderson County
7:00 PM, Jan 28, 2022
Spotlight Series
Spotlight on Lawrenceburg: The Healing Field
Kristen Edwards
7:00 PM, Jan 26, 2022
Spotlight Series
Quirky festivals highlight Lawrenceburg's summer months
Michael Berk
3:11 PM, Jan 25, 2022
Spotlight Series
Efforts to 'beautify' downtown Lawrenceburg are paying off
Angie Beavin
2:10 PM, Jan 24, 2022
Spotlight Series
Wilderness Trail Distillery growing their bourbon business
Angie Beavin
3:45 PM, Nov 19, 2021
Spotlight Series
How the Danville community is keeping the history alive
Christiana Ford
5:32 PM, Nov 17, 2021
Spotlight Series
Danville's Pioneer Playhouse still brings Broadway to the Bluegrass
Evelyn Schultz
1:54 PM, Nov 17, 2021
Spotlight Series
What makes Centre College successful for more than 200 years
Larry Smith
1:48 PM, Nov 16, 2021
Spotlight Series
How Danville has become a home to growth and opportunity
Angie Beavin
5:05 PM, Nov 15, 2021
Spotlight Series
Cardome Renaissance Center: Preserving Georgetown's history
Angie Beavin
12:06 PM, Oct 22, 2021
Spotlight Series
Enjoy a day outdoors with AutumnFest at Bi-Water Farm
Angie Beavin
11:36 AM, Oct 21, 2021
Spotlight Series
Life inside the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant
Michael Berk
11:02 AM, Oct 21, 2021
Spotlight Series
Enjoy outdoor adventure at Scott County's Skullbuster Trail
10:47 AM, Oct 21, 2021
Spotlight Series
Balancing small-town charm with expansive growth
Kristen Edwards
6:00 PM, Oct 19, 2021
Spotlight Series
The 'Cycling Capital of Kentucky'
Austin Pollack
5:45 PM, Sep 22, 2021
Spotlight Series
Spotlight on London: A thriving and growing downtown district
7:29 PM, Sep 21, 2021
Spotlight Series
Spotlight on London: Weaver's Hot Dogs is all in the family
4:06 PM, Sep 20, 2021
Spotlight Series
Spotlight on Richmond: Examining Roy Kidd's legacy
Michael Berk
3:12 PM, Aug 26, 2021
Spotlight Series
Witness Kentucky history at White Hall
6:06 PM, Aug 24, 2021
Spotlight Series
Business booms on Lake Cumberland despite pandemic
Michael Berk
10:25 AM, Jun 25, 2021
Spotlight Series
SomerSplash emerges from pandemic with high hopes
Christiana Ford
3:56 PM, Jun 23, 2021
Spotlight Series
Showcasing the city of Somerset through art
11:08 AM, Jun 22, 2021
Spotlight Series
150 years of apples and peaches at Pulaski County farm
Angie Beavin
12:38 PM, Jun 21, 2021
Spotlight Series
Sharing the history of Montgomery County
9:06 PM, Jun 01, 2021
Spotlight Series
Ruth Hunt Candies celebrating 100 years in business
Angie Beavin
3:43 PM, May 27, 2021
Spotlight Series
Support for Judy Drive-In 'runs deep' in Mt. Sterling
Kristen Edwards
10:52 AM, May 26, 2021
Spotlight Series
Turning an old town hub into a gathering place
6:37 PM, May 25, 2021
Best of the Bluegrass
Southern Queens Boutique has three shops under one roof
Jennifer Palumbo
2:37 PM, May 25, 2021
Spotlight Series
Mt. Sterling remains 'community strong' through the pandemic
Michael Berk
4:09 PM, May 24, 2021
Spotlight Series
Spotlight on Winchester: Leeds eager to light up the stage again
9:19 PM, Mar 19, 2021
Spotlight Series
Transitional housing for women veterans opens in Clark Co.
3:30 PM, Mar 18, 2021
Spotlight Series
Spotlight on Winchester: Community rallies behind businesses
Michael Berk
4:46 PM, Mar 17, 2021
Spotlight Series
Exploring Winchester's Beer Cheese Trail
2:46 PM, Mar 17, 2021
Spotlight Series
Spotlight on Winchester: Touring the Ale-8-One Factory
9:38 PM, Mar 16, 2021
Spotlight Series
Spotlight on Paris: Touring Stoner Creek
Bill Meck
5:58 PM, Feb 12, 2021
Spotlight Series
Spotlight on Paris: Bourbon Drive-In to begin 65th season
9:14 AM, Feb 10, 2021
