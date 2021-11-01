Kentucky native Chris Stapleton to be featured on Adele's album version of 'Easy on Me'

(LEX 18) — Adele is set to release her first collaboration as a lead artist, and it's with none other than Kentucky native Chris Stapleton.

Stapleton, who grew up in Staffordsville, will be on Adele's upcoming album "30" for a duet version of "Easy on Me," Adele's first single from the album. The duet version will be one of three bonus tracks on the Target edition of Adele's album.

This is not the first time Chris Stapleton's name is showing up on an Adele album. Back in 2011, Stapleton co-wrote "If It Hadn't Been for Love," which was a limited edition bonus track in multiple countries, including UK and Poland. Stapleton is also performing at Rupp Arena on April 23, 2022. Click here to get tickets.

"30" will be released on November 19.