Lil Uzi Vert Pink Tape Tour: Rapper adds second Cincinnati show in October due to 'overwhelming demand'

CINCINNATI — Grammy-nominated artist Lil Uzi Vert just added a second show in Cincinnati.

His Pink Tape Tour was already scheduled to come through The Andrew J Brady Music Center on October 24. Tickets quickly sold out. So, the artists added another show on October 25.

Tickets to the newly added show go on sale Tuesday at 2 p.m. You can click here to purchase tickets.

This is the rapper's first headline tour since 2018. He just released his new album, "Pink Tape," which is the first hip-hop album in 2023 to reach the top of the Billboard charts.

Lil Uzi Vert was nominated for a "Best New Artist" Grammy in 2018.

His stops in Cincinnati are only two of his 24 dates. The hip-hop star will also be in Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Hampton, Raleigh, Birmingham, Atlanta, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Brooklyn and his hometown of Philadelphia.

Maya Sarin

Lil Uzi Vert is one of the most popular artists in hip-hop right now with more than 39 million monthly Spotify listeners and 17 million Instagram followers.

The artist started becoming a household name in the hip-hop genre in 2015 with the release of his mixtape "Luv Is Rage."

