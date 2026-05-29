Martina McBride, Morris Day among wave of cancellations at Trump-linked Freedom 250 concerts

NEW YORK (AP) — A day after the President Donald Trump -affiliated Freedom 250 announced the "first wave" of performers for "The Great American State Fair" shows on Washington's National Mall in June and July, the lineup has been hit with a wave of cancellations. Young MC, Morris Day, the Commodores and Martina McBride are among the scheduled acts who have said they will not be appearing.

Scheduled performers also include Milli Vanilli, the pop duo from the 1980s who were discredited after it was revealed that their frontmen, Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan, were only lip-syncing.

Milli Vanilli won a Grammy in 1990 for Best New Artist, but the award was rescinded after the scandal broke. Pilatus died in 1998, while Morvan has attempted a solo career and published a memoir, "You Know It's True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli."

Morvan recently told The Guardian newspaper that he owns the Milli Vanilli name, and he said in a statement Thursday that he would be performing at the Great American State Fair.

"I am here to entertain and unite people, not divide them," Morvan said. "Let's celebrate life & music and take a trip down memory lane. I feel honored to be a part of as it will celebrate the 250 Year Anniversary of America with so many other accomplished artists."

A Freedom 250 spokesperson did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment. Freedom 250, which Trump launched late last year, describes itself as a "national, non-partisan organization leading the celebration of our Nation's 250th birthday." Trump appointed Keith Krach, who served as an under secretary of state during his first term, as the organization's CEO.

Trump and his supporters have long had a contentious relationship with the music community. Celine Dion, Elton John and Guns 'N Roses are among the many artists who have objected to their music being played at Trump rallies.

Country singer McBride wrote Thursday on social media that she had agreed to perform after she "was assured this was a nonpartisan event."

"Yesterday things started changing and what we were told is, in fact, not what is happening," she said.

In an Instagram post, Young MC questioned whether the National Mall shows would be nonpartisan. "The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event," he wrote, adding that he hoped to "perform in D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged."

Day posted on Instagram, "Contrary to rumor, Morris Day & The Time will not be performing at the 'GREAT AMERICAN STATE FAIR."

McBride was scheduled for June 25. Young MC and Milli Vanilli were among those on the roster for an "I Love the '90s" concert on June 26. Day was listed for June 27. Other performers announced include Flo Rida and Bret Michaels. The Great American State Fair is scheduled to run June 25-July 10.

At least one "I Love the 90s" act will be there: Vanilla Ice.

"He is proud to help celebrate America's 250th Anniversary!" a representative for the "Ice Ice Baby" rapper wrote in an email to the AP. "Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate USA's Birthday and our Freedom!"

