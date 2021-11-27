"Not to Forget" premieres in Danville

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — People in Boyle County got the red carpet experience Friday at the premiere of a feature film that takes place here in the Bluegrass.

"Not to Forget" showcases the communities of Danville, Stanford, Junction City, and Perryville.

It tells the story of a New York con artist looking to change with the help of a Kentucky farm and family.

The movie was shot two years ago but the release was delayed due to the pandemic.

"Well this is my home," actor Kevin Hardesty, who plays Joe in the film, said. "I'm actually based out of Lexington. So it was cool. The scenery here is beautiful. The settings we had were beautiful."

"We got to show off Danville, Perryville, and Junction City, and Stanford and all the locations in central Kentucky and I thought that was a really neat thing," production designer Robby Henson said.

There are five Academy Award-winning actors in the film.

It is being released with limited theatrical viewings.

It'll also be available on video-on-demand services like Amazon Prime and Vudu.

