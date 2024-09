LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Rod Wave announced that his "Last Lap Tour" is coming to Rupp Arena on November 10.

According to a release, AG Touring and Mammoth Inc. will present the tour, which will headline 36 of North America's top arenas.

Special guests for the stop at Rupp Arena will include Moneybagg Yo, Toosii, Lil Poppa, Dess Dior, and Eelmatic, according to a release.

Tickets will go on at 10:00 a.m. on September 6 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.