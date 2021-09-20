Watch
'Shang-Chi' tops box office for 3rd straight weekend

Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
From left to right producer Jonathan Schwartz, Michelle Yeoh, Fiorian Munteanu, Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Benedict Wong, peer through the rings as they pose for photographs on the red carpet for the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the first Marvel film to feature an Asian superhero as the lead character, at a cinema in west London, Thursday, Aug 26, 2021. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Posted at 8:04 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 20:04:22-04

NEW YORK (AP) — “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is the top film at the box office for the third straight weekend, but the muted reception for Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho” suggests older moviegoers still aren’t as eager to return to theaters.

According to studio estimates Sunday, Marvel’s “Chang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, collected an estimated $21.7 million in ticket sales over the weekend.

Eastwood's “Cry Macho” opened modestly with an estimated $4.5 million in ticket sales. The movie debuted simultaneously on HBO Max.

