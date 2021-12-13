Watch
Spielberg 'West Side Story' debuts weakly with $10.5M

Niko Tavernise/AP
This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Ariana DeBose as Anita, foreground left, and David Alvarez as Bernardo in "West Side Story." (Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios via AP)
Film Review - West Side Story
Posted at 8:57 PM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 20:58:19-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite critical acclaim and two years-worth of anticipation, Steven Spielberg’s lavish “West Side Story” revival made little noise at the box office.

According to studio estimates on Sunday it debuted with $10.5 million in ticket sales. The muted reception for a $100 million song-and-dance spectacular is a worrisome result for a movie industry struggling to recapture its finger-snapping rhythm.

“West Side Story” hit theaters on a wave of glowing reviews and expectations that it could play a starring role in March’s Academy Awards. But “West Side Story” has faced a challenging marketplace for both adult-driven releases and musicals.

Audiences have steadily returned to multiplexes in the second year of the pandemic, but older moviegoers have been among the slowest to return.

