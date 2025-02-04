Suit up! Met Gala reveals dress code and a slate of new celeb hosts

(AP) — Met Gala guests, suit up!

The Met Gala revealed the dress code for its annual lavish celebration of fashion in May.

It's “Tailored for You,” a nod to the accompanying exhibit’s focus on suiting and menswear.

The Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art also announced it will be reviving a former tradition of a “host committee.”

It's basically a new slate of high-profile celebrities on top of the previously announced hosts Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky and LeBron James.

New hosts include Simone Biles, Janelle Monaé, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Lee and many more.

