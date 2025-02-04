Watch Now
Suit up! Met Gala reveals dress code and a slate of new celeb hosts

This combination of photos shows, top row from left, Simone Biles, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Jeremy O. Harris and Regina King, and bottom row from left, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Angel Reese, Tyla and Usher. (AP Photo)
(AP) — Met Gala guests, suit up!

The Met Gala revealed the dress code for its annual lavish celebration of fashion in May.

It's “Tailored for You,” a nod to the accompanying exhibit’s focus on suiting and menswear.

The Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art also announced it will be reviving a former tradition of a “host committee.”

It's basically a new slate of high-profile celebrities on top of the previously announced hosts Pharrell Williams, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky and LeBron James.

New hosts include Simone Biles, Janelle Monaé, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Lee and many more.

