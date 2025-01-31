Taylor Swift will present at the Grammys. Here's more to know about Sunday's show

NEW YORK (AP) — The 67th annual Grammy Awards will still take place Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Recording Academy has refocused its aim to support relief efforts following the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires.

The main show, with Trevor Noah hosting, will air live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can also watch live.

The Associated Press will stream a three-hour red carpet show with interviews and fashion footage on YouTube and APNews.com.

Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira and Teddy Swims will perform.

Beyoncé leads the Grammy nods with 11, and Taylor Swift has been added as a presenter.

