Estill County woman sentenced to 30 years for child pornography

LEXINGTON KY. (LEX 18) — Brandy Laraye Crim pled guilty to two counts of producing child pornography on August 3rd.

Brandy has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison and 30 years of supervision after release.

Crim's husband, Brian Keith Crim, was sentenced back in July, to 30 years in federal prison for charges of producing child pornography.

Brian Crim will have supervision for life after being released from prison.