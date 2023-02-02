Ethan Hawke's movie shoot attracts attention in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky has been serving as the backdrop for a movie directed by Ethan Hawke. "Wildcat" has been shooting in several towns around the Bluegrass. This week, the production is in Frankfort and locals are excited.

"As soon as I found out, I was like, 'I have to be here,'" said Lily House.

She and some friends tried to catch a glimpse of some starpower Wednesday afternoon in the Capital City. Capital Avenue was closed throughout the day for filming.

"I was really excited to see that there was a movie near us and close to us," said Avery Williams.

According to Variety, the movie will star Ethan Hawke's daughter, Maya Hawke, who rose to fame on Netflix's "Stranger Things". That was enough to get this group out here to watch.

"It was really cool to see that there's going to be a movie with Maya Hawke in it. I've seen her in a lot of things before and I just am really glad to see this," Williams said.

"I've been watching "Stranger Things" for a really long time, so knowing a girl from that show is here is absolutely insane," House said.

A viewer who was at the Capitol building this afternoon shot video of an old bus circling the capitol with a police escort during the shoot. There were no signs of stars on Capital Avenue, but Ethan Hawke has been spotted out and about. He visited a downtown restaurant Tuesday evening.

"They're both, like, big time, like big-time actors. They're both really, really famous," said Aubrey Whitis.

People hoping to catch a glimpse of the production along Capital Avenue will have another chance. They'll be filming in that same area again Thursday.