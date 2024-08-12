'Everybody needs to be involved in something': Community leader hopes Friday's mass shooting inspires action

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18 — The city homicide total climbed to nine after Friday’s mass shooting on National Avenue. While that number is down from 14 homicides at this point last year, one violence prevention leader in the community hopes this most recent tragedy will inspire community action.

Terry Dumphord, founder of the Voyage Movement, shared his first reaction to the early morning shooting Friday was anger.

“It’s a part of our reality unfortunately,” Dumphord said. “I had just been to that place a couple weeks prior. Any given time, any given place, you can be involved in a situation that you can’t control."

Both fatal and non-fatal shootings have been on the decrease since 2022. In the latest Lexington bi-weekly report (released July 31), Lexington had five less gun related homicides compared to 2023.

“Human nature, you know, if you’re not hearing about things, you’re not seeing things, you do start to get comfortable, you do start to get relaxed and feel that sense of safety again,” said Dumphord. “But as we know through national news, anything can happen at any given time.”

While it is important to always be prepared for anything, Friday’s shooting shouldn’t instill fear that keeps people from enjoying time out with friends and family. Instead, Dumphord hopes it will inspire people to take action within the community.

“Everybody needs to be involved in something,” he said. “I mean, if you’re going to work and going home every day, then you’re not really living in your purpose.”

Dumphord found his purpose by founding Voyage Movement, which focuses on working with youth and young adults.

“A lot of people, they’ll sit back and they talk about these things and they complain about these things but not a lot of people are taking action,” shared Dumphord.

He believes Friday’s shooting can either create conversations centered around fear, or it can inspire the community to talk about taking action.

“When you’re living a purpose-driven life you don’t live in fear,” believes Dumphord. “You know wherever you’re at, you’re in your purpose, you’re in your calling, and you’re there for a reason.”

At this time, no suspects have been arrested. The shooting is still under investigation.