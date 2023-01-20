'Everything I got, it's right there': Babe's BBQ damaged in fire

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — After closing for the holidays, Babe’s BBQ had only reopened on Wednesday when the owner was dealt a major blow.

“I've been doing it for 15 years, and this is the hardest year we've ever had,” said owner Frank West.

West was asleep when a 3 a.m. phone call got his attention on Friday.

“Somebody called, so I looked at the phone and it said ‘Georgetown.’ She said 'Your restaurant's on fire.'”

LEX 18

Scott County Fire officials say the fire began on the outside of the restaurant.

“I thought it was gone,” said West. “Flames over the top of the roof, five or six firetrucks here, I just thought it was gone.”

Firefighters responded just before 3 a.m. Officials say the squad knocked down the flames before they could spill into the dining room, but water used to keep the flames at bay did damage indoors.

West told LEX 18 that he doesn’t have insurance on the building because he can’t afford it.

LEX 18

“Everything I got, it's right there,” he said.

Damage to the structure is in plain sight, but West says it’s a fridge behind the restaurants that’s causing the most concern.

When Babe’s BBQ reopened on Wednesday, West had just restocked the meat supply. He estimates $20,000 worth of meat in the industrial fridge currently without power.

Scott County Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. In the meantime, West is leaning on religion and his regulars to get Babe’s BBQ back on its feet.