Expect changes to parking, traffic as UK move-in begins for students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The University of Kentucky began the process of welcoming over 6,000 students to residence halls on Sunday morning.

'Big Blue Move-In' runs from Sunday to Wednesday, and the university is advising people that there will be impacts on parking and traffic around campus.

No parking zones on the following list of campus streets are in effect until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the university:

Avenue of Champions

Martin Luther King Boulevard

Lexington Avenue

Huguelet Drive

Both sides of University Drive

Avenue of Trees

Hilltop Avenue

Pedestrian Walkway

Woodland Avenue

Sports Center Drive

Complex Drive

Several streets will also be made one-way streets during move-in hours each day, between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, to accommodate traffic in front of residence halls.

The Cornerstone Garage, as well as red and blue lots at Kroger Field, are also open to students and families this week. The university is advising employees that spots may be harder to find.

Families reported having a relatively easy move-in process on Sunday.

"The school has been great. The process has been great getting in here and stuff," said Joanie Kowalski, who traveled from Wisconsin to move her daughter into a residence hall.

"You guys have crazy traffic around here. But it was smooth," she said.

Volunteers are helping students unload vehicles and get to their rooms. Each student was assigned a 30-minute appointment to get from the curb to their residence hall room.

UK announced this summer that it is expecting a record-breaking first-year class size, which was previously set last year.

The university previously reported it was expecting roughly 6,500 first-year students on the first day of classes, which is Monday, August 21.