Extreme temperature swing causes water main break in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — That crazy temperature swing over the last week is still causing headaches. Kentucky American Water customers in Rockcastle County are under a boil-water advisory thanks to a water main break. The company has sent pallets of bottled water to help tide people over.

Because of the extreme temperature swings, Kentucky American Water said they, along with one of their suppliers, had water main breaks in the Rockcastle County area yesterday, causing their customers to have low pressure, or no water at all. Workers have made repairs, but people here are still under a boil-water advisory.

Kentucky American delivered pallets of bottled water to the Livingston and Climax fire departments to help get customers through.

"We haven't had water in two or three days. I found out this morning, they got it fixed and we need to boil water," said Tim Willis.

Chief Brian Wynn of the Climax Volunteer Fire Department said they've gone through six pallets.

"We had around 75 people come through yesterday and 67 is the count for right now and there's still people pulling in," Wynn said.

Kentucky American has not said how long customers here will be under that boil-water advisory.