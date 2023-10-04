Fall wildfire season begins with dry conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It may be in the upper 80s this week, but we are technically in fall now, which means the fire danger across the state is ramping up. Some leaves have already begun to drop.

Tim Eling works for the U.S. Forest Service in Winchester. His office is focused on preventing wildfires. The fall wildfire season began October 1 and lasts until December 15.

"It has been quite dry. September was a dry month, so we are concerned that we're heading into a dry period," Eling said.

There may be dangerous conditions for weeks to come.

"Right now, the fire prediction center is saying October is a potentially high fire danger month right now, so we're watching that closely," Eling said.

Eling said 99% of wildfires in Kentucky are started by humans.

"That could be an escaped campfire. It could be somebody that's burning leaves in their yard and it gets away from them. It could be a careless cigarette. It could even be arson," Eling said.

So, as people head out into nature, he wants people to stay vigilant, especially with their campfires. Eling says you need to be absolutely sure it's out when you're finished with it.

"Pour a little water on your fire and your ashes, stir it up with a stick, pour a little bit more water on it and stir it with a stick, and then just touch it with the back of your hand, to make sure it's cool to the touch before you leave," Eling said.

Eling said to be sure you're aware of any local burn restrictions and if you're a drone operator, be sure not to fly around any wildfires that might pop up so you don't interfere with firefighting efforts.

From October 1 to December 15, it'sillegal to burn within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. You should also check any restrictions your county may have.

