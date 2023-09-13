Fallen Deputy Caleb Conley's legacy lives on through new foundation

(LEX 18) — A college student has teamed up with the widow of fallen Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley to support other families going through the same thing. They say giving back like that is what Conley stood for.

Nearly four months after Deputy Caleb Conley was killed in the line of duty, his legacy is still top of mind.

"He cared about everyone but himself, in a way. He cared a whole lot about everyone else and wanted to do good for everyone," said Andrew Doyle.

Doyle is 19 and a freshman at EKU. When Conley died, Doyle wanted to be sure he did something to help.

"Help other families, other law enforcement families in Kentucky that are affected by someone that's either been killed or injured in the line of duty," Doyle said.

So, he teamed up with Conley's widow, Rachel, to launch the Caleb Conley Foundation to do just that. They're selling items to raise money for other families at TheCalebConleyFoundation.com.

"There's t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, stickers, challenge coins, metal bracelets," Doyle said.

Rachel Conley sent a statement to LEX 18, saying the foundation embodies what her husband stood for.

"The Caleb Conley Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation organized to raise funds for first responders who are killed or injured in the line of duty within the state of Kentucky. This is our way of giving back to those who sacrifice so much for us and to carry on the legacy of Caleb, not only for his sacrifice, but for his giving spirit. We currently have a website, thecalebconleyfoundation.com, where you can purchase clothing, stickers, bracelets, etc. or you can donate to the foundation directly on the website. We also have a Facebook page and an Instagram. Thank you so much for all the support myself and my family have received over the last several months. You all went above and beyond and for that I continue to be grateful." Conley said.