Families brave sweltering heat for 'Hats Off' tradition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Horse Park welcomed guests for the 20th annual 'Hats Off Day' on Saturday to encourage people to learn more about the equine industry.

Families from across the region attended the program, which included horse rides and educational activities, followed by a Grand Prix and jumping competition.

"Really, it's tipping your hat, taking your hat off to celebrate the equine industry," said Lee Carter, president of the Kentucky Horse Park.

'Hays Off' typically brings in 4,000 to 5,000 visitors every year, according to Carter.

Organizers were optimistic the heat wouldn't affect attendance on Saturday.

“The sun is definitely shining bright on the old Kentucky home for sure, but we’ve already got a good crowd coming off for tonight, so it should be a fun time,” Carter said.

Families that attended Saturday said the heat couldn't keep them away. Instead, many came prepared with plenty of water and sunscreen.

"It's a good learning experience for them," Milesh Ingulkar said about bringing his two young children to 'Hats Off Day'. "It's a little bit sunny but we can have water, keep hydrated, and now we're inside."

The event is presented by Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital and serves as a fundraiser for the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center and Kentucky Horse Park Foundation.

'Hats Off' has raised more than $1,223,800 since it began in 2003.