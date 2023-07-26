Families, friends remember two Floyd County teens killed in accident

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — The families and friends of two Floyd County teens killed in an accident this weekend are sharing their memories of the pair.

13-year-old MaKenna Barnett and 16-year-old Kendra Moreno were passengers in a pickup truck early Sunday morning when Kentucky State Police say the driver veered off the road and the truck overturned.

The two Prestonsburg High School students were pronounced dead on the scene.

This week, their classmates and families are choosing to remember them for their bright personalities.

On Tuesday, Carlie Moreno, Kendra's sister, dressed in bright pink and a cowboy hat in honor of her sister and MaKenna, her neighbor.

LEX 18

Friends said Moreno is remembered as a volleyball star with a big personality. Barnett is remembered as a loving friend who "understood everything."

"They were best friends. We all grew up together," explained Bridgett Spears and Jarrika Fannin.

A funeral service for both girls is scheduled for Friday, July 28, at 2:00 p.m. at Prestonsburg High School.

"At the funeral, we're all wearing pink because that's what they would want. They wouldn't want us to be sad," Moreno said on Tuesday.

The community is also coming together to support the families with burial expenses.

Ashton Newsome, a close friend and classmate of Moreno's, started a bracelet sale to raise money for her family.

"Every five or ten minutes, there's a new message," Newsome said of the sale, applauding the county's ability to come together during times of tragedy.

GoFundMe's have also been established in both girls' names. Barnett's can be found here, and Moreno's can be found here.

The accident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.