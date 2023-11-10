Family and friends remember Rowan County man killed in motorcycle crash

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Family and friends gathered in Morehead on Thursday to remember the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash over the weekend.

47-year-old Matthew Coursin and his girlfriend, Miranda Morrison-Davis, were riding on a motorcycle near the intersection of KY 32 and West Sun Street on Sunday night when they collided with a car.

Coursin lost his life soon after the accident. Morrison-Davis was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but according to her family, she is now stable.

Those who knew Coursin held a candlelight vigil on Thursday night at the site of the accident to honor the life of the father of five.

Porshe Aguilar

One of Coursin's close friends, Caitlin Crump, helped lead the vigil.

“If you needed a shirt, he would give you the one off his back. If you needed food, he was going to the grocery. Just anything he could do,” Crump said of Coursin's selflessness.

Coursin was an avid motorcycle rider. His friends said they found some comfort in knowing that he died doing what he loved.

“His Harley was his best friend. He said it just brought peace to his soul,” Coursin said.

Fundraisers for both families have been established.

A GoFundMe for Coursin can be found here.

A GoFundMe for Morrison-Davis can be found here.

A celebration of life followed by a motorcycle ride in Coursin's honor is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18, at 12 p.m. at 3585 Hwy 60 in Grayson, Ky.

A benefit ride and concert for both Coursin and Morrison is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 26. Bikes are set to meet at 10 a.m. at the American Legion Post 126 in Morehead. A chili dinner and silent auction will follow.