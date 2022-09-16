Family demands justice after Ja'Ceon Terry's death ruled homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Newly released information regarding Ja’Ceon Terry’s death has his family mourning all over again.

The 7-year-old died while in the care of the Bellewood and Brooklawn foster care facility in Louisville on July 17.

Amid an investigation led by Louisville Metro Police and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, details surrounding his death have been released.

According to a Jefferson County coroner, Ja’Ceon died from positional asphyxia, and his death is considered a homicide.

“I just knew that someone did something to my son,” said Dominique, Ja’Ceon’s mother. She hadn’t seen her son in more than two years and was hoping to regain custody before she learned the news of Ja’Ceon’s death.

For Dominique and her father George, the death-turned-homicide investigation is made more painful by the lack of communication and transparency they've received.

“My daddy's sister called and told us the headline that was on the Louisville news, so when I went and checked, that's exactly what it was. No phone call, no nothing, I hadn't even got the autopsy like I was supposed to get, hadn't got nothin,'” said Dominique.

Brooklawn Foster Care Facility released a statement to LEX 18. They said they’ve redoubled their safety efforts since Ja’Ceon’s death, and they’ve dismissed two staff members involved in the incident.

For Dominique and her father, a press release apology doesn’t cut it.

“To say sorry now… it's a little late,” said George. “They didn't say sorry when it happened, no communication at all to comfort us in our time of need…by phone or personally to say sorry. Going to the paper, releasing it in the newspaper, that doesn't mean nothing to me.”

Nearly two months after his death, Dominique and George spend most days at Ja’Ceon’s gravesite. The details surrounding his death may have come to light, but closure will only be found through justice.

“He’s 7-years-old, he couldn’t have been too strong for two adults to handle,” said George. “Instead of putting an arm around his neck and choking him out, there should have been training, and the two that were involved, I think they should be arrested and charged for murder.”