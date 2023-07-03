Family, friends gather for concert to remember Lee 'G' Carter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Family and friends of local social media personality and musician Lee 'G' Carter gathered for a concert in Douglass Park on Sunday to celebrate his life.

Carter, 42, died because of his injuries from a car accident in May.

Carter was known as the host of 'Lee G News' and as a local rapper.

Organizers made Sunday's memorial a concert in honor of Carter's love for music.

Carter's cousin, Robyn Clayborne, described the celebration as "exactly the way" Carter would have wanted.

"We didn't even realize how many people that he knew," Clayborne said.

"Like how is it that people from Louisville are coming up or people from different states? Someone from Dallas just told me they're getting on a plane to come here."

The concert also served to benefit the 'Lee G Memorial Fund'.

The fund has raised more than $7,000 for Carter's family.